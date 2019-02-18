Utility bills cost the most and least in these states

Hawaii might be a dream destination for many, but when it comes time to paying those utility bills, you may want to think again.
The average total cost of utilites for the Aloha State is a staggering $730.86 a month, which is $200 more than the second-most expensive state Alaska ($527.96) and $300 more than the national average (at $422.08) due the island's high electricity and natural gas costs.
Rhode Island, the smallest state in the union, wasn't that far behind either, coming in third, with its average total cost of utilities at around $521.98.
To determine the list, moving website move.org broke down each state's utility costs into categories, including electricity, natural gas, internet, cable and water.
To calculate electricity and natural gas costs, it multiplied the average national consumption rates by the average cost for the services in each states.
Idaho, Utah and Montana were among the cheapest places for utilities with average costs below $360 a month.
Here are the 10 most expensive states for utilities:
1. Hawaii
Total cost of utilities: $730.86
2. Alaska
Total cost of utilities: $527,96
3. Rhode Island
Total cost of utilities: $521.98
4. Connecticut
Total cost of utilities: $496.07
5. New York
Total cost of utilities: $477.31
6. New Hampshire
Total cost of utilities: $477.02
7. South Carolina
Total cost of utilities: $473.78
8. Massachusetts
Total cost of utilities: $469.13
9. Vermont
Total cost of utilities: $468.30
10. Maine
Total cost of utilities: $464.45
Here are the 10 least expensive states for utilities:
1. Idaho
Total cost of utilities: $343.71
2. Utah
Total cost of utilities: $350.17
3. Montana
Total cost of utilities: $359.03
4. Washington
Total cost of utilities: $369.18
5. Nevada
Total cost of utilities: $376.93
6. Louisiana
Total cost of utilities: $380.79
7. Oregon
Total cost of utilities: $381.30
8. South Dakota
Total cost of utilities: $382.57
9. Arkansas
Total cost of utilities: $388.28
10. Wisconsin
Total cost of utilities: $390.65