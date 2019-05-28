Top 10 US cities where college grads are most impacted by student debt

College grads take an average of 19.7 years to pay off their student loans, and in some cities, residents are more impacted by their debt than others.

Americans presently owe an estimated $1.5 trillion in student loan debt and the amount continues to rise, Nitro reported. According to a study by WalletHub, residents in several cities in Arizona and Georgia are the most burdened by loans because they owe more than 80 cents for every dollar they earn.

In Sun City West, Ariz., the average income for a person who is 25 or older with a bachelor's degree has an average student debt of $17,771 and earns about $21,000 — more than 80 percent of their yearly income. Those living in Green Valley, Ariz., also had similar results, with median earnings higher at $24,250 and student debt at about $20,000.

Palatka, Fla., was the third city with the most people burdened by student loans. Bachelor's degree holders earn an average of $25,700 and have about $21,400 in student loans.

College grads in Georgia areas of Waycross, Austell and Dacula are also among those who are the most impacted by student debt, according to WalletHub. The ratio of student loans to the median earnings of residents in these Georgia cities was between 78 and 81 percent.

Here's the complete the cities where residents are the most burdened by the student loan debt, according to WalletHub.