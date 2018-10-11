Trump: Probably lost 'billions' being president, but it's 'worth every penny'

Presidential pay isn’t shabby at $400,000 but for Trump, despite what critics say, the income isn’t why he enjoys running the country.

“You see these people that said oh Trump gets rich being president, I’ll bet you I’ve lost billions of dollars,” Trump said during an interview on Fox & Friends. “And it’s worth every penny of it -- I don’t need the money.”

Trump, who donates his quarterly salary to various organizations, announced this month that the Small Business Administration, will get his second-quarter paycheck.

During Thursday’s interview, he blasted fake claims over his personal finances calling the reports “nasty,” “vicious,” and dishonest, then took a victory lap for increasing American’s wealth.

“The false reporting is so incredible but honestly I’m doing a great job,” he said. “That’s why I have these crowds. These crowds aren’t showing up if I’m not doing a good job. They see the difference when they pick up two [or] three thousand dollars more from taxes all of a sudden out of nowhere.”

His historic “Tax Cut and Jobs Act” rolled out last December, has pushed the U.S. unemployment rate to 3.7 percent, the lowest since 1969.

And despite the 831 point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday, U.S. stocks are hovering around record levels.

Trump also lauded his efforts to boost the military.

“What I’ve done in terms of cost. What I’ve done in terms of the military – we’re rebuilding the military,” he said. “Very shortly we are going to have the strongest military we ever had.”