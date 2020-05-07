Trump open to additional coronavirus tax deadline delays

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

President Trump is open to considering delaying tax deadlines even further as a means to help Americans weather financial stresses brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, he said on Thursday.

“We have to help people,” Trump said during a press briefing at the White House. “We could do things … through executive order or otherwise that can help a lot of people – as an example like delays, we could do delays of various filings. And yeah, I could see that happening.”

The Trump administration announced in March it would extend the filing deadline until July 15, from April 15 – marking the first time in history that the deadline has been moved.

SBA EXTENDS CORONAVIRUS PPP LOAN RETURN WINDOW: WHAT TO KNOW

It was not immediately clear which filings he was referring to, and whether they would include the deadline for filing federal individual income returns.

A spokesperson for the Treasury Department did not immediately return FOX Business request for comment.

The postponement was initially limited to certain people and businesses with tax obligations but was later expanded to include all filers.

Nearly every state has since followed suit with the July deadline.

MNUCHIN BACKS IRS ON CORONAVIRUS PPP LOAN TAX BREAK DENIAL, ‘BASICALLY TAX 101’

The administration has urged people who are expecting a tax refund not to wait to file their returns – as that money could help them over the near-term.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE