Top 10 cities where people are spending the most on housing costs: report

Owning a home is an expensive endeavor. Aside from buying and maintaining a home, there are also mortgage payments and property taxes.

If you want to avoid the cities where housing costs are the highest, it may be best to avoid the West Coast, according to a study released on Monday.

Financial institution SmartAsset looked at the 50 largest cities in the U.S. and determined how much the median monthly housing costs are in those places, based on data from the American Community Survey.

The most expensive city was San Jose, Calif., with a median monthly housing cost of $2,257, according to the analysis. In fact, seven of the top 10 cities are on the West Coast ⁠— six of which are in California, SmartAsset found.

The other three places on the list were East Coast cities including Boston, New York and Washington, D.C.

Of the 50 cities in the analysis, SmartAsset found that places in the Midwest and South were among the cities that spend the least on housing costs each month, including Louisville, Ky. ($867), Memphis, Tenn. ($861), and Cleveland, Ohio ($690).

Here are the top 10 U.S. cities where homeowners spend the most on housing and how much the median monthly housing costs are, according to SmartAsset.

1. San Jose, Calif. - $2,257

2. San Francisco, Calif. - $1,991

3. San Diego, Calif. - $1,756

4. Seattle, Wash. - $1,705

5. Boston, Mass. - $1,654

6. Washington, D.C. - $1,641

7. Oakland, Calif. - $1,558

8. Los Angeles, Calif. - $1,548

9. New York, N.Y. - $1,435

10. Long Beach, Calif. - $1,431