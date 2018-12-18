These states are selling gas below $2 amid holiday travel season

The average price of gasoline has fallen below $2 per gallon in two states, and several more states could soon join as an oversupplied oil market sends prices downward ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

Missouri and Oklahoma each had average gas prices below $2 per gallon as of Tuesday, according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. Another seven states – South Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and Kansas – were within three cents of the threshold.

The U.S. national average stood at $2.37 per gallon as of Tuesday, according to AAA. Prices at the pump reached their lowest level in two years and are expected to continue to decline through the end of the year.

“AAA expects 102 million Americans to drive to their holiday destination this year, which is a four percent increase year-over-year,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said in a statement. “No doubt cheaper gas prices are fueling their decision to hit the road.”

Crude oil prices have fallen in recent months amid concerns that the market is oversupplied. OPEC agreed earlier this month to reduce oil output starting in 2019, but AAA said oil prices remain low until the agreement is finalized.

WTI Crude prices fell below $47 per barrel on Tuesday, reaching their lowest level in more than a year.