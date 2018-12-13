These cities have the most six-figure job openings

While many Americans’ wages have remained largely stagnant during the economic recovery, the prospects for higher salaries might be greater in some cities than others.

Job search site Ladders compiled a list of the cities with the highest number of six-figure job openings this month, which are spread out across the country.

Here’s a look at the top 10:

1. San Francisco

It may come as no surprise that San Francisco – which is nearby the technology mecca known as Silicon Valley – has the highest number of six-figure job openings.

Many of the country’s largest companies, including Uber and Salesforce, have headquarters in San Francisco.

According to Ladders, there are 28,917 current job openings in the city that offer salaries of at least $100,000.

2. New York City

Following San Francisco is New York City, which is hiring for 23,325 jobs with six-figure salaries.

New York City is home to Wall Street and some of the world’s largest businesses.

3. Washington, D.C.

Encompassing the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., ranks third on Ladders’ list of cities with the most job openings carrying a salary of $100,000 or more.

There are 17,478 six-figure job openings this month.

Arlington, Virginia, across the river from D.C., will also soon be home to one of e-commerce giant Amazon’s two new headquarters.

4. Boston

This month companies in Boston are seeking candidates for 13,802 high-paying jobs.

A number of companies, like General Electric and Liberty Mutual Insurance, are based in Boston.

5. Los Angeles

Job seekers in Los Angeles have the opportunity to apply for 12,942 six-figure salary job openings this month.

Los Angeles, the home of Hollywood, is known for its film and media scene.

Rounding out the top 10 are:

6. Chicago - 11,555 jobs available

7. Seattle - 8,986 jobs available

8. Dallas-Fort Worth - 8,819 jobs available

9. Philadelphia - 8,600 jobs available

10. Atlanta - 7,964 jobs available