These are the most stressed-out states

New Jersey topped a list of the most stressed-out states in the U.S.

Zippia, a website for job seekers, said residents of the Garden State suffer long hours, grueling commutes and high home prices, making it the most stressed-out place for workers to live. New Jersey has the highest population density in the country.

Georgia ranked second for its long commutes and a high rate of uninsured. Florida, California and New York rounded out the top five. Florida also has a high uninsured rate, while California is plagued by high home prices. New York has the worst commutes of any state and a high cost of living.

Zippia said it ranked states based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey for 2012 to 2016. The website evaluated six factors: commute times, unemployment, hours worked, population density, home-price-to-income ratio and the percent of uninsured residents.

Here’s the full list of the 10 most stressed-out states, according to Zippia:

