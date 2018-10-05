Search

These are the most stressed-out states

By Personal FinanceFOXBusiness

FBN's Liz MacDonald on the cities in America expected to have a median home value of $1 million or higher by 2019.video

The cities expected to have $1M median home values by 2019

FBN's Liz MacDonald on the cities in America expected to have a median home value of $1 million or higher by 2019.

New Jersey topped a list of the most stressed-out states in the U.S.

Continue Reading Below

Zippia, a website for job seekers, said residents of the Garden State suffer long hours, grueling commutes and high home prices, making it the most stressed-out place for workers to live. New Jersey has the highest population density in the country.

Georgia ranked second for its long commutes and a high rate of uninsured. Florida, California and New York rounded out the top five. Florida also has a high uninsured rate, while California is plagued by high home prices. New York has the worst commutes of any state and a high cost of living.

Zippia said it ranked states based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey for 2012 to 2016. The website evaluated six factors: commute times, unemployment, hours worked, population density, home-price-to-income ratio and the percent of uninsured residents.

More from FOX Business

Here’s the full list of the 10 most stressed-out states, according to Zippia:

  1. New Jersey
  2. Georgia
  3. Florida
  4. California
  5. New York
  6. Louisiana
  7. Maryland
  8. North Carolina
  9. Virginia
  10. Mississippi

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments