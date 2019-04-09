These are the best (and worst) states for millennials

Millennials, the oft-maligned group that’s been criticized as entitled and overly dependent on mom and dad, is also poised to be the first to generation economically worse off than their parents.

By one estimate, millennials -- the largest generation in the U.S. workforce -- today earn 20 percent less than Baby Boomers did at the same age. That’s a direct result of growing up in the shadow of the Great Recession, which has greatly limited their job prospects and earning potential.

Millennials are usually defined as those born between 1982 and 2004 and who reached adulthood early in the 21st century.

But the prospects for millennials vary greatly depending in some parts of the country compared to others, according to WalletHub’s report on 2019’s Best and Worst States for Millennials.

The findings were determined by 36 relevant metrics, including cost of living, student loan debt, earnings for millennials and homeownership rate.

Here’s a look at the top 10 best -- and worst -- states for young people born between 1981 and 1997, according to the study.

Best:

1. Massachusetts

2. District of Columbia

3. Washington

4. Minnesota

5. Wisconsin

6. Colorado

7. Iowa

8. Utah

9. Pennsylvania

10. California

Worst:

41. Delaware

42. Alabama

43. South Carolina

44. Kentucky

45. Nevada

46. Arkansas

47. Louisiana

48. Oklahoma

49. Mississippi

50. New Mexico

51. West Virginia