The world's youngest billionaires under 30

While there are no real surprises in Forbes' annual billionaires list released Tuesday with the usual suspects such as Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Microsoft's Bill Gates and Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett rounding out the top three richest people in the world, the world's youngest billionaires list did get some new additions this year.

Continue Reading Below

At the ripe old age of 21, reality star-turned-makeup mogul Kylie Jenner officially became the youngest self-made billionaire ever -- and the seventh youngest billionaire under the age of 30 in 2019.

According to Forbes, Jenner, who started her lip kit company Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 with $250,000 of her own money that she made through modeling gigs, has grown her company into a $900 million makeup powerhouse by selling lip kits online and through Ulta stores in four years time.

And, she owns all of it. No outside investors.

In addition, she has gotten $100 million from other ventures.

Advertisement

Jenner told the outlet that she credits "the power of social media" for her success. The youngest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has more than 128 million followers on Instagram, which she uses to announce her product launches.

Other self-made billionaires on this year's list under of the age of 30 include John Collision (age 28), the co-founder of Stripe and Evan Spiegel (age 28), co-founder and CEO of Snapchat.

Anna Kasprzak, age 29, is also a newcomer this year, after inheriting $1 billion from her grandfather's Danish shoe company ECCO.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The top eight billionaires under the age of 30 in 2019, according to Forbes.

1. Gustav Magnar Witzoe

Age: 24

Net worth: $3 billion

Source of wealth: Fish farming

Citizenship: Norway

Company: He owns nearly half of Salmar ASA, one of the world's largest salmon producers. His father, Gustav Witzoe, founded the company in 1991 and gave his son half his stake in 2013.

2. John Collision

Age: 28

Net worth: $2.1 billion

Source of wealth: Payments software company

Citizenship: Ireland

Company: This self-made billionaire is a co-founder and current president of Stripe, a company that helps businesses and individuals accept payments over the internet.

Fun fact: Just like Zuckerberg, Collision was a Harvard University drop out.

Honoree and co founder of Snapchat Evan Spiegel arrives at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: Expand

3. Evan Spiegel

Age: 28

Net worth: $2.1 billion

Source of wealth: Tech, social media

Citizenship: United States

Company: This self-made billionaire created social media platform Snapchat. At the age of 26, he became one of the youngest public company CEOs when it became public in March 2017.

Fun Fact: Spiegel was a Stanford University drop out.

4. Alexandra Andresen

Age: 22

Net worth: $1.4 billion

Source of wealth: Various investments

Citizenship: Norway

Company: Alexandra Andresen and her sister Katharina became billionaires when they each inherited 42 percent of the family-owned investment company Ferd.

Fun fact: Alexandra is a three-time junior Norwegian champion in dressage riding.

5. Katharina Andresen (sister of Alexandra Andresen)

Age: 23

Net worth: $1.4 billion

Source of wealth: Various investments

Citizenship: Norway

(NO PICTURE AVAILABLE)

6. Ludwig Theodor Braun

Age: 29

Net worth: $1 billion

Source of wealth: Medical technology

Citizenship: Germany

Company: Braun owns 10 percent of his family medical device company B. Braun Melsungen, which was founded in 1839.

Kylie Jenner (AP)

7. Kylie Jenner

Age: 21

Net worth: $1 billion

Source of wealth: Cosmetics

Citizenship: United States

Company: In 2015, Jenner used $250,000 of her earnings from modeling gigs to start her lip kit company Kylie Cosmetics. At the age of 21, she became the youngest self-made billionaire ever.

(NO PICTURE AVAILABLE)

8. Anna Kasprzak

Age: 29

Net worth: $1 billion

Source of wealth: Shoes

Citizenship: Denmark

Company: Her grandfather founded ECCO, a Danish shoe company in 1963.