The skills companies need the most in 2019

While it is true that robots are slowly replacing humans in tens of thousands of jobs around the world, the one thing they can’t replace is a worker’s ability to think “outside of the box.”

That is why “creativity” topped LinkedIn’s list of the most desirable “soft” skills that employers are looking for in 2019.

In fact, according to the employment social media network data, 57 percent of the senior leaders polled for the LinkedIn survey say soft skills are more important than hard ones when looking for an ideal candidate.

Other intangible and non-technical skills that topped this year’s list are persuasion, collaboration and adaptability.

“An adaptable mind is an essential tool for navigating today’s ever-changing world, as yesterday’s solutions won’t solve tomorrow’s problems,” LinkedIn said in its blog post.

However, while collaboration is key in any business setting as the world rushes toward the cloud in 2019, companies are also desperately on the hunt for some new tangible or "hard" skills.

This year’s most desirable hard skills are cloud computing, artificial intelligence, analytical reasoning and people management.

Here are the top five soft skills companies need the most in 2019, according to LinkedIn.

1. Creativity

Why: “While robots are great at optimizing old ideas, organizations most need creative employees who can conceive the solutions of tomorrow.”

2. Persuasion

Why: “Having a great product, a great platform or a great concept is one thing, but the key is persuading people to buy into it.”

3. Collaboration

Why: “As projects grow increasingly more complex and global in the age of AI, effective collaboration only grows more important.”

4. Adaptability

Why: “An adaptable mind is an essential tool for navigating today’s ever-changing world, as yesterday’s solutions won’t solve tomorrow’s problems.”

5. Time Management

Why: “A timeless skill, mastering time management today will serve you the rest of your career.”

Here are the top five hard skills companies need the most in 2019, according to LinkedIn.

1. Cloud Computing

Why: “As the world rushes toward the cloud, companies are desperately searching for engineers who have the skills to accommodate this demand.”

2. Artificial Intelligence

Why: “Its official — the Age of AI is here.”

3. Analytical Reasoning

Why: “As they collect more data than ever before, companies are hungry for professionals who can make smart decisions based off of it.”

4. People Management

Why: “The world has changed from a ‘command-and-control’ model toward leaders who can coach and empower, a difficult skillset few professionals possess.”

5. UX Design

Why: “UX design is the key to making a digital world work for humans.”