The hardest-working Americans live in these states

The hardest-working Americans live in Alaska, according to a new study from WalletHub.

Alaska ranked highest in average workweek hours, and residents spend less leisure time per day than most other states, WalletHub said in its annual report. The hardest-working states were also ranked by employment rates, idle youth rates, unused vacation time, volunteer hours and commute times, among other factors.

North Dakota came in a close second place overall, ranking high in workweek hours and employment rate. Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska round out the top five.

WalletHub’s list ranked Michigan as the least hard-working state in the U.S. Michigan workers placed in the top five for the most leisure time spent per day, on average.

The least hard-working states also include Rhode Island, West Virginia, New Mexico and Oregon.

Top 10 hardest-working states:

Alaska North Dakota Wyoming South Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire Texas Colorado Virginia Kansas

Bottom 10 hardest-working states: