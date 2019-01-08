States where high earners face the highest taxes

It’s almost here. Tax season officially kicks off on Jan. 28.

And while some have been celebrating—and others criticizing—Trump’s new federal tax laws, the one thing that still holds true is that the more money you make, the more you’ll pay, especially when it comes to state income taxes.

Single filers making salaries of $70,000 or more in certain states are among the hardest hit.

According to the Tax Foundation, states such as California, Hawaii and Oregon are the worst places to be if you’re a high earner with top tax rates of 10 percent or higher.

Instead, the ideal locations, if you’re looking to save money on your state income taxes, are states such as North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Tennessee with top tax rates hovering around 3 percent.

Here are the states with the highest tax rates for single filers.

1. California

Tax bracket: $1 million or more

Top tax rate: 13 percent

2. Hawaii

Tax bracket: $200,000 or more

Top tax rate: 11 percent

3. Oregon

Tax bracket: $125,000 or more

Top tax rate: 10 percent

4. Minnesota

Tax bracket: $160,020 or more

Top tax rate: 10 percent

5. Washington, D.C.

Tax bracket: $1 million or more

Top tax rate: 9 percent

6. Iowa

Tax bracket: $71,910 or more

Top tax rate: 9 percent

7. New Jersey

Tax bracket: $500,000 or more

Top tax rate: 9 percent

8. New York

Tax bracket: 1,077.550 or more

Top tax rate: 9 percent

9. Vermont

Tax bracket: $416,650 or more

Top tax rate: 9 percent

10. Wisconsin

Tax bracket: $247,350 or more

Top tax rate: 8 percent