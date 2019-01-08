States where high earners face the highest taxes

It’s almost here. Tax season officially kicks off on Jan. 28.
And while some have been celebrating—and others criticizing—Trump’s new federal tax laws, the one thing that still holds true is that the more money you make, the more you’ll pay, especially when it comes to state income taxes.
Single filers making salaries of $70,000 or more in certain states are among the hardest hit.
According to the Tax Foundation, states such as California, Hawaii and Oregon are the worst places to be if you’re a high earner with top tax rates of 10 percent or higher.
Instead, the ideal locations, if you’re looking to save money on your state income taxes, are states such as North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Tennessee with top tax rates hovering around 3 percent.
Here are the states with the highest tax rates for single filers.
1. California
Tax bracket: $1 million or more
Top tax rate: 13 percent
2. Hawaii
Tax bracket: $200,000 or more
Top tax rate: 11 percent
3. Oregon
Tax bracket: $125,000 or more
Top tax rate: 10 percent
4. Minnesota
Tax bracket: $160,020 or more
Top tax rate: 10 percent
5. Washington, D.C.
Tax bracket: $1 million or more
Top tax rate: 9 percent
6. Iowa
Tax bracket: $71,910 or more
Top tax rate: 9 percent
7. New Jersey
Tax bracket: $500,000 or more
Top tax rate: 9 percent
8. New York
Tax bracket: 1,077.550 or more
Top tax rate: 9 percent
9. Vermont
Tax bracket: $416,650 or more
Top tax rate: 9 percent
10. Wisconsin
Tax bracket: $247,350 or more
Top tax rate: 8 percent