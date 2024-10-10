Seniors to get moderate cost of living bump in Social Security payments next year

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for more than 71 million Americans will increase by 2.5% in 2025, resulting in an additional $561 in Social Security income over the course of the year, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Beneficiaries will see an extra $50 monthly starting in January, according to a recent SSA statement. Increased payments to approximately 7.5 million SSI recipients will begin on Dec. 31, 2024. Over the last decade, the cost of living adjustment (COLA) has increased by about 2.6%. The COLA was 3.2% in 2024. The Social Security COLA is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

The increase in 2024 will help millions of people keep up with expenses, even as inflation has moderated closer to the 2% target level set by the Federal Reserve, according to Martin O'Malley, Commissioner of Social Security. Still, the adjustment is lower than in previous years because of moderating inflation. Recipients received increases of 3.2% in 2024 and 8.7% in 2023, the most significant bump in payments since the early 1980s because of record-high inflation.

"Inflation took a financial toll this past year, particularly on retirees, who often rely on Social Security as a key source of income," AARP Chief Executive Officer Jo Ann Jenkins said in a statement. "Even with this adjustment, we know many older Americans who rely on Social Security may find it hard to pay their bills. Social Security is the primary source of income for 40% of older Americans."

However, Jenkins said that more needs to be done to strengthen Social Security and secure a long-term solution that Americans can rely on.

Group calls for Senior CPI

Many Americans are deeply concerned about the impact of inflation on their retirement savings and their ability to make ends meet with Social Security retirement income. Social Security recipients have lost about 20% of their buying power since 2010, according to annual research by The Senior Citizens League (TSCL).

TSCL and seniors want Congress to start calculating COLA based on the Consumer Price Index for Americans 62 and older (CPI-E) instead of the CPI-W. CPI-E is generally higher than the CPI-W because it surveys the costs of retired households over 62 and more accurately accounts for how older Americans spend money. Older and disabled Social Security recipients spend a significant share of their incomes on housing and medical costs — two spending categories that tend to rise more quickly than overall inflation. The TSCL has also called on Congress to institute a minimum COLA of 3%.

"This year represents another lost opportunity to grant seniors the financial relief they deserve by changing the COLA calculation from the CPI-W to the CPI-E, which would better reflect seniors' changing expenses," TSCL Executive Director Shannon Benton said in a statement. "Seniors—and TSCL—demand that Congress takes immediate action to strengthen COLAs to ensure Americans can retire with dignity. Our research shows that 67% of seniors depend on Social Security for more than half their income and that 62% worry their retirement income won't even cover essentials like groceries and medical bills."

Tax threshold increases

Another adjustment that will take effect in January is the portion of personal income subject to Social Security tax. That is expected to increase to $176,100 in 2025, up from $168,600 in 2024. This means recipients who earn over $178,100 in 2025 will have to pay the Social Security payroll tax on the amount of their income that exceeds that limit.

Unlike other parts of the federal income tax code, the income thresholds that subject Social Security benefits to taxation have never been adjusted for inflation. Consequently, as Social Security income increases due to COLAs, more retirees can reach the thresholds that trigger the tax on their Social Security benefits.

