Nora Colomer is a writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team. Nora previously worked at Gaffney Austin, a content solutions and consultancy firm, where she served as creative content specialist with a focus on all things personal finance (housing, homeownership, credit building, cybersecurity fraud, etc.). She also has an extensive background as an editor and writer, covering topics from various bond activities to capital markets. Nora also served as the London news bureau chief for Asset Securitization Report.