Does homeowners insurance provide sewer line coverage?

Sewer lines are one of the most important elements of your home. They transport waste away from your home and protect the quality of your water. If something happens to them, it can be difficult to know if you or the city is responsible for sewer line repair.

Home insurance might cover sewer line damage that occurs as a result of a covered event, like a fire or hailstorm. But it doesn’t cover damage that occurs as a result of normal wear and tear.

Here’s what you need to know about home insurance and sewer line coverage.

Does homeowners insurance cover sewer line replacement?

In many circumstances, a standard home insurance policy won’t help you pay for sewer line repair or replacement. For example, sewer line damage that happens due to normal wear and tear, tree roots, flooding or earthquakes isn’t covered.

But if the sewer line is on your property, damage may be covered under your home insurance policy’s other structures coverage — which is often 10% of your home’s insured value. So if you insure your home for $200,000, you likely have $20,000 of sewer coverage. Be sure to check with your insurance carrier to find out your level of coverage.

On the other hand, if a sewer line isn’t located on your property, your home insurance won’t cover any damages. Instead, it would be the responsibility of the person or entity that owns the property where the damaged sewage pipe is located.

When does homeowners insurance cover sewer lines?

Your home insurance can help cover sewer line damage if it happens suddenly and accidentally and is caused by one of these covered perils:

Fire

Lightning

Explosions

Damage caused by vehicles

Damage caused by aircraft

Hail or windstorms

Falling objects

Optional coverages to help protect sewer lines

Although home insurance won’t cover sewer line repair or replacement in most cases, here are some optional coverages you can purchase to get this protection:

Service line coverage — Some insurance companies might allow you to purchase service line coverage, or buried utility lines coverage, as an add-on (or rider) to your existing policy. This coverage can help you repair or replace sewer lines that are damaged as a result of things like normal wear and tear, freezing, trees and roots, rodents and insects, or mechanical or electrical breakdown.

You can purchase sewer backup coverage, also known as water backup coverage, as a rider from many insurers. Although this endorsement doesn’t cover damages to the sewer line itself, it can help cover damages to your home and personal belongings that happen as a result of a sewer backup. Home warranty — Some home warranty companies cover sewer line repair. A home warranty is different from home insurance but can still be useful — it’s a service contract that covers certain appliances and systems in your home. If your sewer line gets damaged due to normal wear and tear or other covered causes, some home warranties may help repair or replace it.

How to buy homeowners insurance with sewer line coverage

Take these steps to get a home insurance policy that allows you to add sewer line coverage:

Find home insurers that offer service line coverage. First, reach out to your existing insurer to see if it’ll allow you to add service line coverage or sewer backup coverage riders to your existing policy. If it doesn’t offer these optional add-ons, contact other insurers online or by phone. Comparison shop and get quotes. After you’ve found insurers that offer sewer line coverage, get home insurance quotes online or by reaching out to an insurance agent. While shopping, make sure to compare rates for similar coverages and deductibles. Purchase your policy. Once you’ve found the best insurer for you, buy a homeowners insurance policy and decide whether you want to pay in full up front or make installment payments.