Pump prices jump by five cents as the Fourth of July approaches

As the July 4th holiday approaches, gas prices jumped last week to $3.50, AAA reported in its weekly gas prices report. This is five cents higher than the week before, but nine cents less than last month and six cents less than a year ago.

Although demand ticked down last week from 9.38 million barrels per day to 8.96, the upcoming holiday is poised to drive demand up significantly. Oil prices also rose past $80 per barrel, a significant contributor to the price of gas around the country.

"Summer got off to a slow start last week with low gas demand," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. "But with a record 60 million travelers forecast to hit the road for the July 4th holiday, that number could pop over the next ten days. But will oil stay above $80 a barrel, or will it sag again? Stay tuned."

Comparing multiple insurance quotes can potentially save you hundreds of dollars per year on car-related costs. Visit Credible now to compare quotes free of charge.

MOST TRAVELERS TRYING TO KEEP FRUGALITY IN MIND WHEN PLANNING SUMMER TRAVEL: EXPERIAN

These are the most and least expensive gas markets

As prices rise, some states have to deal with higher prices, while others still see prices hovering below $3. These 10 states below are the most expensive markets:

California ($4.80)

Hawaii ($4.71)

Washington ($4.21)

Oregon ($4.07)

Nevada ($4.04)

Alaska ($3.90)

Illinois ($3.88)

Michigan ($3.70)

Washington DC ($3.66)

Indiana ($3.65)

At the other end of the spectrum, here are the 10 least expensive markets:

Mississippi ($2.91)

Louisiana ($3.01)

Arkansas ($3.01)

Oklahoma ($3.08)

Alabama ($3.09)

Texas ($3.10)

Kansas ($3.10)

Tennessee ($3.12)

Missouri ($3.12)

South Carolina ($3.21)

Don't overpay for car insurance. With Credible, you can compare rates and lenders with the click of a button.

RHODE ISLAND HAS THE HIGHEST CAR ACCIDENT COSTS, HERE ARE THE OTHER STATES WITH HIGH COSTS

Most car buyers expect election outcome to influence economy and interest rates

The upcoming election affects many aspects of everyday life in America — interest rates for auto loans included. About 66% of consumers and 82% of car dealers expect the outcome of the election will affect interest rates, a Cox Automotive study found.

"If shoppers believe interest rates will be lower in the future, or that the economy will be improving – or worsening – post-election, they are more likely to stay on the sidelines, waiting for the dust to settle," said Vanessa Ton, Cox Automotive senior manager of research and market intelligence.

"This new research reminds us that elections breed uncertainty, and when big-ticket purchases like automobiles are on the line, uncertainty is the enemy," Ton said.

Since President Biden has announced his electric vehicle mandates, many buyers are aware that his re-election could result in more strict mandates. Or should former President Trump be re-elected, these mandates could be revoked. In general, many respondents in the Cox Automotive study opposed government mandates on electric vehicles.

Inflation is also a major concern, and one that directly influences car prices and repairs. Nearly 74% of consumers and 81% of dealers believe the election will influence inflation and its effects. Should inflation persist, car buying may get more expensive.

It's important to compare several auto insurance companies frequently to ensure you’re getting the best deal. Credible’s car insurance marketplace simplifies this process. Get started today.

THE 10 CHEAPEST NEW CARS IN 2024

Have a finance-related question, but don't know who to ask? Email The Credible Money Expert at moneyexpert@credible.com and your question might be answered by Credible in our Money Expert column.