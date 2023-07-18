Want to get your finances in order? Enroll in a personal finance class, seminar or retreat this summer

Getting a grasp on personal finances can be a challenge. It is something not often taught in school, leaving adults scrambling for ways to get their finances in order.

Luckily, there are tons of classes, retreats and seminars out there that can help you learn more about financial independence and get you feeling confident about your financial future.

There are so many resources out there, so there is sure to be one that aligns with your style of learning. You can choose to take a class online and at your own pace, so you can learn on your own time. Then, there are seminars that bring thousands of people together with financial experts. You could also choose a more intimate retreat setting, where you'll be with fewer people than a convention, but still will gain financial knowledge that you can use for years to come.

The class that you pick is also going to depend on the stage of life you're at. For example, if you are approaching retirement age, you may want to choose a class that focuses on budgeting through retirement. If you're younger, maybe picking a program based on paying off loans and saving to buy a house would be better suited for you.

Here is a roundup of just a few of the many financial programs out there for adults that you can sign up for today.

Online classes In-person seminars Financially focused retreats

1. Online classes

Online classes are the cheapest, easiest and fastest way to get a handle on your finances. For several online classes, you can sign up for free and take the class at your own pace, so you don't have to worry about it interfering with your schedule.

For most online classes, you can sign up, start the classes right away and don't have to wait for any specific start date. Take as many online classes as you'd like and cover a broad range of topics. Read a summary of what the class is going to cover ahead of time and look at how long it is going to take to complete, so you can pick the course that is right for you.

Finding the right online class for you also may take initial trial and error. You may find that the first class you sign up for isn't the right fit, and need to move on to something more suited to what you are looking for.

One popular online finance course is Finance for Everyone: Smart Tools for Decision Making by the University of Michigan. This is a six-week course that is self-paced. You can take the class for free, or pay to get a certificate after the sessions have ended. This class covers a variety of topics that all revolve around the value of money.

Another online class is McGill Personal Finance Essentials, which covers topics like budgeting, borrowing, real estate and retirement planning.

If you are nearing retirement, you may want to consider Planning for a Secure Retirement from Purdue University. The topics covered through this online course include expenses in retirement, collecting Social Security and the income needed in retirement.

On the other hand, if you are looking for a beginner course on finance, you could take Financial Planning for Young Adults by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. This class includes seven different modules that are each designed to take about one week to finish.

Lastly, Khan Academy has tons of different financial courses that are quick and cover so many different topics from budgeting to income all the way to retirement.

2. In-person seminars

If you are someone who wants that in-person connection or has already taken a lot of online classes and is looking for something new, try a seminar. These events typically occur at a convention center or a hotel. They bring together financial professionals with individuals who want to learn. There are often panels at these events for attendees as well as a slew of other events.

Aside from getting to hear directly from experts at these events, you will also be able to connect with fellow attendees and learn from one another. These typically are not free and you'll have to pay a fee to attend.

These events happen across the country at different times throughout the year. One pretty mainstream event is FinCon. This seminar caters to those who do freelance work and want to learn more about how to monetize content and things of that nature. Individuals who are bloggers, podcasters, youtubers, freelancers, influencers and authors are typically the ones who head to FinCon.

Dave Ramsey, one of the biggest names in the world of financial advice, also runs a series of seminars throughout the year that are highly attended. One of these is the Smart Conference.

3. Financially focused retreats

If you really want to dedicate uninterrupted time to your finances, try a financially focused retreat. They are multi-day, overnight events that are typically smaller than a seminar.

The Camp Mustache retreat is a popular pick for those who are fans of the Mr. Money Mustache blog and have an interest in early retirement and financial independence. CampFI is another example of a financially focused retreat. This one happens at different locations throughout the country.