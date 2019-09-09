Pennsylvania couple busted for spending $120K mistakenly deposited into bank account

A Pennsylvania couple was busted for spending more than $100,000 that their bank mistakenly deposited into their account, according to multiple reports.

Robert and Tiffany Williams, ages 36 and 35, respectively, were hit with felony charges of receiving stolen property and theft on Tuesday for blowing through $120,000 -- on an SUV, a race car, two four-wheelers, and payments to friends, among other things -- after their area BB&T bank teller accidentally deposited the money on May 31, according to local outlet Williamsport Gazette, which cites court records and state police.

The Montoursville, Pennsylvania couple allegedly spent most of the money between June 3 and June 19. A bank employee then contacted Tiffany on June 20 asking that the couple return just over $107,000 in overdraft fees, according to WNEP.com.

On June 21, the Williams told a bank representative they planned to arrange a payment plan, reports state.

At one point, Tiffany admitted “she no longer had the funds because she had already paid off bills. She told the bank her husband had spent a great portion of the funds and purchased a four-wheeler,” according to the Gazette.

But after that, contact between the bank and the couple went cold, and Tiffany and Robert allegedly dodged several phone calls from the bank, court papers show.

Following their Tuesday arraignment, Tiffany and Robert were each released on $25,000 bail.