Most students won’t let pandemic deter college plans, report finds

While the coronavirus pandemic has upended schedules for students at colleges and universities, a new report shows many families aren’t letting the unknown deter their education goals.

According to a report conducted by Sallie Mae in partnership with Ipsos, the majority of students will not change plans for the school year. About 78% of respondents said they plan to return to their current school.

Most people also believe the virus will not meaningfully affect the student’s education in the long run.

And despite the fact that confirmed cases are still rising in many parts of the U.S., 68% of college students and their parents feel comfortable with returning to campus.

The reason that many might be forging ahead with higher education plans despite the uncertainty – and the fact that some universities have said fall semester classes will be offered virtually – is because the vast majority of families view it as an investment in the student’s future.

And despite the fact that many American households have been dealt severe financial setbacks as a result of the virus, 52% of respondents said they had a plan to pay for college, which was an all-time high.

Parents plan to pay the majority of the bill for most students.

On average, families spent $30,017 on college during the 2019-2020 school year.

Many colleges plan to offer at least some classes online this fall, from the entire California state system to schools in the Ivy League.

A Yale student recently filed a lawsuit against the school for failing to reduce tuition despite the fact that not all students will be able to attend classes in-person or live on campus this fall – in addition to similar events that occurred on campus in the spring.

