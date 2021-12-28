MBA predicts 2021 to be third-highest year for mortgage refinances, slowdown in 2022

New mortgage purchases will rise to 1.61 trillion in 2021, eclipsing the previous all-time high of $1.51 trillion in 2005, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) 2022 housing market and mortgage rate predictions.

It predicted refinance volume to drop slightly, to $2.63 trillion, but still remain the third-highest year ever.

Total mortgage originations are expected to drop to $2.6 trillion in 2022, and more housing activity will be centered on home purchases, rather than refinances. Refinance originations will decrease to $870 billion in volume, the MBA said.

How will an economic rebound affect mortgage rates in 2022?

The MBA predicts that after a decline of about 2.3% to the gross domestic product in 2020, the economy is expected to rebound with a growth rate of 5.5% in 2021. The economy is expected to continue growing at a rate of 4% in 2022 while the employment rate drops to 3.5%.

As the economy continues to strengthen, mortgage rates are expected to rise slowly and reach 4% annual percentage rate by December 2022. The housing market will slow as higher mortgage rates emerge, the MBA said, and home price appreciation will moderate to just 5.1% annually.

Benefits of a mortgage refinance

The Federal Reserve has indicated it could begin raising rates in 2022 up to three times and has begun to taper its economic stimulus. Homeowners who choose to refinance their mortgage this year before interest rates rise could benefit for several reasons:

Lowers monthly payments

The current average 30-year mortgage rate rests at just above 3%, according to the latest data from Freddie Mac. Many homeowners could lower their monthly mortgage payments by refinancing their home loans before the Fed begins to raise rates in 2022.

Pull cash out of home

Home prices surged at nearly 20% annually in 2021, giving homeowners access to unprecedented levels of equity in their homes. Homeowners can tap into the funds through a cash-out refinance before the year brings higher rates.

