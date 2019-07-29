Debt problem? Lying about it to your partner is common

Couples lie to one another sometimes, but a recent poll found nearly a quarter of Americans are dishonest to their partner about how much debt they have.

OnePoll on behalf of Self Lender found 30 percent of people also lie about their salary to their significant others.

The poll found the average person waited until the relationship was at least six months before revealing their debt levels to their partner.

“When it comes to long-term relationships, including marriages, studies have shown that money arguments are the biggest predictor for divorce, no matter the income bracket or financial situation of the couple in question," Self Lender CEO James Garvey said. "Not discussing your financial situation might be fine for a short-term fling, but the data shows that if you want a long-term, committed relationship, you have to open up about your money and get on the same page financially.”

However, when the relationship gets serious, 50 percent of those polled admitted being upfront and honest about their financial situation is a must. A majority also said they would delay getting married until both people were financially stable.

“Credit scores can say a lot about a person's level of commitment, dependability and trustworthiness, which are important factors in a healthy relationship," Garvey said. "So while it can be uncomfortable to talk about finances, especially in the newer stages of a relationship, if you want your relationship to continue for the long term, having the ‘money talk’ is essential.”

The survey asked 2,000 Americans about their spending habits and how they react to it.

Those surveyed admitted they respond differently to various types of debt, many saying they found credit card debt to be worse than student loan debt.

Despite people having financial woes, a majority of those surveyed admitted they still date someone with debt.