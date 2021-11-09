Inflation to rise by 5% by end of 2021, economist projects: This is how interest rates could be impacted

Inflation is currently surging, reaching 5.4% year-over-year – the highest level in nearly four decades – according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Now, the Credit Union National Association's (CUNA) inflation forecast is projecting about 5% annual growth, and that annual inflation will rise at 2.5% in 2022.

"Unlike the Great Inflation era, pandemic recovery will not require a strong policy response to squash inflation expectations," Mike Schenk, CUNA deputy chief advocacy officer for policy analysis and chief economist, said in his economic outlook. "The Federal Reserve will allow inflation to run hot, ensuring those who were on the front lines of the pandemic can recover on the backend."

Current inflation vs. the Great Inflation era

The Great Inflation era occurred from 1965 to 1984, during which inflation rose from 1.07% in January 1965 to a peak of 13.7% in March 1980, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. High inflation levels persisted during that time, and consumers sped up purchases like home mortgages, adding to rising inflation, according to CUNA.

"If we think about what’s happening in the economy today, there are a lot of similarities," Schenk said. "While employee unions are not as prevalent today, record levels of job openings relative to the number of job seekers gives average workers more power than they would normally have. Both eras also reflect spikes in energy prices."

Currently, the unemployment rate is dropping and wage growth has been strong, rising to an average of $30.96 per hour in October, according to the latest employment report .

Fed's response to inflation

CUNA explained in its forecast that inflation numbers are high, but will soften moving forward due to annual growth disruptions brought by COVID-19.

"Inflation pressures are important, and we expect them to stay elevated at the moment, but we can take some comfort in knowing that these numbers will soften as recovery moves forward," Schenk said. "It’s also important to note that there is a large and misleading base-effect in the current annual data. A year ago the second wave of the COVID crisis was raging and people were hunkered down—they weren’t spending much. While-year-over-year price increases are high, monthly increases have been trending down recently."

The Federal Reserve announced at its November meeting that it will begin slowing its bond-buying program by $15 billion per month. And now, top Fed officials are eyeing an interest rate hike as early as next year. However, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) plans to hold off on changes to its monetary policy and let inflation run high for a period in order to bring the long-time annual growth rates average to 2% as it continues to adjust its inflation outlook.

