How to manage a 'diligent' budget amid record inflation

With many Americans seeing their money not go as far as it once did, financial expert and podcast host Rachel Cruze encouraged "diligent" budgeting during 40 - year-high inflation on "Mornings with Maria" Monday.

RACHEL CRUZE: Inflation really is hitting the American people so, so hard. And so what you should do is budget. How should you be budgeting? You need to budget. A lot of people say, 'Well, my budgets in my head,' or, 'I think I know what's going on.' You have to be so diligent where every dollar is going. So I want it visual. What you want to do is have your income for the month minus all of your expenses, including giving and saving, have dollar amounts to each of those categories, and your income minus those categories should equal zero. So every dollar coming in is assigned to a category.

Changing the way we're viewing our money and the way we handle our money can be really difficult. But I would say push into that change, it's going to be uncomfortable, but it's going to be worth it.

