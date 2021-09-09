Consumer optimism on homebuying conditions grows for first time since March: report

Consumers are growing more optimistic about the real estate market for the first time since March and they're expecting home price growth to slow, according to Fannie Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI).

The index showed that 32% of consumers in August believed it was a good time to buy a home — that's up from 28% in July. And those who thought home prices would continue to increase over the next year dropped from 46% in July to 40% in August.

"The HPSI remained relatively flat this month, suggesting to us that the continued strength of demand for housing and favorable home-selling conditions may be offsetting broader concerns about the Delta variant and inflation that have negatively impacted other consumer confidence indices," Mark Palim, Fannie Mae vice president and deputy chief economist, said.

Improved consumer expectations could stem from favorable mortgage rates

Mortgage rates are at historic lows, which has potentially contributed to increased optimism in the housing market, according to the HPSI. The current 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 2.88%, according to the latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey from Freddie Mac.

"Most consumers continue to report that it’s a good time to sell a home – but a bad time to buy – and they most frequently cite high home prices and a lack of supply as their primary rationale," Palim said. "However, the ‘good time to buy’ component, while still near a survey low, did tick up for the first time since March, perhaps owing in part to the favorable mortgage rate environment and growing expectations that home price growth will begin to moderate over the next twelve months."

How to get a low mortgage rate

While mortgage rates are at historic lows, there are several ways homeowners and homebuyers can take advantage. Here’s how to ensure you get the lowest rate:

Refinance your mortgage

Compare multiple lenders

Start improving your credit score

