Here are the most promising jobs of 2019

A New Year often brings dreams of a new career.
And, with the overall economy remaining relatively strong, despite fears of a looming recession this year as employers added 312,000, according the latest job report, it might be a good time to look.
To help job hunters along with their professional journey, social networking site LinkedIn complied data to figure out this year’s most promising jobs.
Here’s LinkedIn’s picks of the most promising jobs in the U.S. in 2019.
1. Data Scientist
Median Base Salary: $130,000
Job Openings (year-over-year growth): 4,000+ (56 percent)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9
Top Skills: Data Science, Data Mining, Data Analysis, Python, Machine Learning
2. Site Reliability Engineer
Median Base Salary: $200,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,400+ (72%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9
Top Skills: Linux, Software Development, Python, Cloud Computing, SQL
3. Enterprise Account Executive
Median Base Salary: $182,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,000+ (62%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9
Top Skills: Salesforce, Cloud Computing, Solution Selling, Software-as-a-Service, Sales Management
4. Product Designer
Median Base Salary: $121,500
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 2,000+ (86%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9
Top Skills: Product Design, User Experience (UX), User Interface Design, Graphic Design, Adobe Photoshop
5. Product Owner
Median Base Salary: $101,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,100+ (87%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9
Top Skills: Business Analytics, Agile Methodologies, Business Process Improvement, Scrum
6. Customer Success Manager
Median Base Salary: $88,500
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 2,000+ (80%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9
Top Skills: Customer Relationship Management, Salesforce, Software-as-a-Service, Customer Satisfaction, Cloud Computing
7. Engagement Manager
Median Base Salary: $130,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,000+ (43%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9
Top Skills: Program Management, Business Analysis, Business Process Improvement, Analytics, Customer Relationship Management
8. Solutions Architect
Median Base Salary: $139,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 5,800+ (47%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9
Top Skills: Solutions Architecture, Cloud Computing, Software Development, SQL, Software Development Lifecycle
9. Information Technology Lead
Median Base Salary: $121,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,400+ (141%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9
Top Skills: Information Technology, Technical Support, Business Process Improvement, Business Analysis, Troubleshooting
10. Scrum Master
Median Base Salary: $103,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 2,000+ (67%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8
Top Skills: Scrum, Agile Methodologies, Software Development, Business Analysis, Software Development Lifecycle
11. Cloud Architect
Median Base Salary: $155,00
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,700+ (88%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8
Top Skills: Cloud Computing, Software Development, Amazon Web Services, Solution Architecture, Linux
12. Product Marketing Manager
Median Base Salary: $134,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,891 (30%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8
Top Skills: Product Marketing, Product Management, Digital Marketing, Cross-functional Team Leadership, Product Development
13. Solutions Consultant
Median Base Salary: $110,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,126 (73%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8
Top Skills: Cloud Computing, Enterprise Software, Customer Relationship Management, Software-as-a-Service, Business Analysis
14. Product Manager
Median Base Salary: $121,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 10,268 (29%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8
Top Skills: Product Management, Product Development, Cross-Functional Team Leadership, Engineering, Product Marketing
15. Machine Learning Engineer
Median Base Salary: $182,000
Job Openings (YoY Growth): 709 (96%)
Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8
Top Skills: Machine Learning, Python, Data Mining, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science