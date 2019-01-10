Here are the most promising jobs of 2019

A New Year often brings dreams of a new career.

Continue Reading Below

And, with the overall economy remaining relatively strong, despite fears of a looming recession this year as employers added 312,000, according the latest job report, it might be a good time to look.

To help job hunters along with their professional journey, social networking site LinkedIn complied data to figure out this year’s most promising jobs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Here’s LinkedIn’s picks of the most promising jobs in the U.S. in 2019.

Advertisement

1. Data Scientist

Median Base Salary: $130,000

Job Openings (year-over-year growth): 4,000+ (56 percent)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9

Top Skills: Data Science, Data Mining, Data Analysis, Python, Machine Learning

2. Site Reliability Engineer

Median Base Salary: $200,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,400+ (72%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9

Top Skills: Linux, Software Development, Python, Cloud Computing, SQL

3. Enterprise Account Executive

Median Base Salary: $182,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,000+ (62%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9

Top Skills: Salesforce, Cloud Computing, Solution Selling, Software-as-a-Service, Sales Management

4. Product Designer

Median Base Salary: $121,500

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 2,000+ (86%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9

Top Skills: Product Design, User Experience (UX), User Interface Design, Graphic Design, Adobe Photoshop

5. Product Owner

Median Base Salary: $101,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,100+ (87%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9

Top Skills: Business Analytics, Agile Methodologies, Business Process Improvement, Scrum

6. Customer Success Manager

Median Base Salary: $88,500

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 2,000+ (80%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9

Top Skills: Customer Relationship Management, Salesforce, Software-as-a-Service, Customer Satisfaction, Cloud Computing

7. Engagement Manager

Median Base Salary: $130,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,000+ (43%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9

Top Skills: Program Management, Business Analysis, Business Process Improvement, Analytics, Customer Relationship Management

8. Solutions Architect

Median Base Salary: $139,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 5,800+ (47%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9

Top Skills: Solutions Architecture, Cloud Computing, Software Development, SQL, Software Development Lifecycle

9. Information Technology Lead

Median Base Salary: $121,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,400+ (141%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 9

Top Skills: Information Technology, Technical Support, Business Process Improvement, Business Analysis, Troubleshooting

10. Scrum Master

Median Base Salary: $103,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 2,000+ (67%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8

Top Skills: Scrum, Agile Methodologies, Software Development, Business Analysis, Software Development Lifecycle

11. Cloud Architect

Median Base Salary: $155,00

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,700+ (88%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8

Top Skills: Cloud Computing, Software Development, Amazon Web Services, Solution Architecture, Linux

12. Product Marketing Manager

Median Base Salary: $134,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,891 (30%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8

Top Skills: Product Marketing, Product Management, Digital Marketing, Cross-functional Team Leadership, Product Development

13. Solutions Consultant

Median Base Salary: $110,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 1,126 (73%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8

Top Skills: Cloud Computing, Enterprise Software, Customer Relationship Management, Software-as-a-Service, Business Analysis

14. Product Manager

Median Base Salary: $121,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 10,268 (29%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8

Top Skills: Product Management, Product Development, Cross-Functional Team Leadership, Engineering, Product Marketing

15. Machine Learning Engineer

Median Base Salary: $182,000

Job Openings (YoY Growth): 709 (96%)

Career Advancement Score (out of 10): 8

Top Skills: Machine Learning, Python, Data Mining, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science