These are the fastest-growing jobs in the US, LinkedIn says

As the new year gets underway, some Americans may be on the hunt for new jobs.

The 2025 edition of LinkedIn’s "Jobs on the Rise" report released on Tuesday identified positions that have been seeing notable growth in the U.S. in the past few years.

Two roles related to artificial intelligence – artificial intelligence engineer and artificial intelligence consultant – placed first and second in the U.S., according to the report.

The career-focused website linked that to the massive increase in demand that the AI sector is experiencing.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In addition to AI, a variety of other sectors were represented in the top 10 of the report.

LinkedIn used growth rates calculated from millions of positions that LinkedIn users stepped into during a timeframe spanning Jan. 1, 2022 to July 31, 2024 to craft its U.S. list of booming positions.

The 10 jobs at the top of LinkedIn’s 2025 report included the following:

Artificial intelligence engineer Artificial intelligence consultant Physical therapist Workforce development manager Travel adviser Event coordinator Director of development Outside sales representative Sustainability specialist Security guard

The U.S. report featured a total of 25 jobs in its ranking, some of which were not present in past iterations of "LinkedIn Jobs on the Rise."

For instance, two positions from the top 10 fast-growing roles – travel adviser and event coordinator – made appearances in 2025 thanks to people taking more trips and attending more live events in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to LinkedIn.

STATES WHERE MINIMUM WAGE WILL RISE IN 2025

Some other roles showing up in the top 25 job ranking for the first time this year included artificial intelligence researcher, community planner, land agent, bridge engineer and commissioning manager.

LinkedIn also noted that "almost half of this year’s Jobs on the Rise in the U.S. didn’t exist 25 years ago – including roles like Artificial Intelligence Engineer, Workforce Development Manager and Chief Growth officers – reflecting the evolving world of work and emerging opportunities that jobs seekers may not have considered before."

In late October, ResumeTemplates.com reported 56% of American full-time workers indicated they were "already looking for a new job or plan to start" in 2025.

US ECONOMY ADDED 227K JOBS IN NOVEMBER, ABOVE EXPECTATIONS