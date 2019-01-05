Lowe's plans to hire 65,000 people in 2019

Lowe’s said on Friday that it plans to hire more than 65,000 people -- some permanent and some temporary -- in 2019.

The announcement comes just two months after the home improvement retail chain said that it was closing underperforming stores in the U.S and Canada as part of a reorganization effort.

Of the new positions, about 50,000 will be seasonal and about 10,000 will be permanent associations, according to the company. About 6,000 people will be hired as full-time assistant store managers and department supervisors to help improve customer service and leadership.

“We are sharpening our focus on retail fundamentals and simplifying our business,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “We are investing in key leadership positions across our stores to enhance customer service while also creating jobs that will improve the availability of our most popular products, transform our technology infrastructure and provide more access for customers to the home improvement expertise of our store Associates.”

The North Carolina-based company also plans to eliminate some “in-store support functions,” like its Project Specialist Interiors program, to simplify operations. The company did not elaborate further about what jobs it would get rid of.

In November, Lowe’s said it was closing 20 stores in the U.S., along with 30 stores in Canada, by the end of its 2018 fiscal year (Feb. 1). It also announced in August that it would close all 99 Orchard Supply Hardware stores, leading to write downs of $390 million to $475 million.