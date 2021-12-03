Older Americans more likely to leave work due to COVID-19, study finds - but not all claiming Social Security

The likelihood that Americans ages 55 and above would leave the workforce over the course of a year rose by 50%, according to a new study Boston College's Center for Retirement Research. The increase of 7.6 percentage points is in comparison to before the onset of COVID-19, signaling an unfortunate – albeit expected – effect of the crippling pandemic.

Those who were the most impacted include women, Asian-Americans, individuals without a college degree and people with difficult or absent work-from-home options, the study noted.

SOCIAL SECURITY 2022 BENEFITS PAYMENT SCHEDULE – WHEN TO EXPECT YOUR CHECKS

Older Americans leaving work, but not drawing out Social Security

Despite migrating out of the current workforce, many of those Americans aren't subsequently tapping into their Social Security retirement benefits, the study found. It noted that actual retirement likelihood increased only by 1 percentage point, and that doing so was primarily among individuals age 70 and older.

"This discrepancy between leaving work and retirement can be interpreted in two ways,' it said. "Some older individuals may intend to return to work once restrictions ease and vaccination makes doing so safer. Others may not intend to return to the labor force, but are using other sources of income – such as extended unemployment insurance or federal stimulus payments – to postpone claiming Social Security."

Retirees can claim Social Security as early as age 62, however, their benefits will increase each year that they wait. Recipients can receive their full benefit amount once they reach the retirement age of 66. They can even receive a higher monthly benefit by retiring later and getting delayed retirement credits, which max out at age 70. Americans can set up their Social Security account to see their retirement benefit estimates at any age.

SOCIAL SECURITY PAYMENT INCREASES MAY BE OFFSET BY THESE 5 EXPENSES

When will older Americans return to work?

Many older Americans who are not using their Social Security benefits may potentially re-enter the workforce, however, that could depend on job availability.

"The policy implications of these patterns will depend on older individuals’ desire and ability to re-enter the workforce in the coming years," the study stated. "Even if most people who left their jobs want to return to work, the cohorts reaching retirement during the Great Recession expressed a similar desire only to find that jobs were not available."

The Center for Retirement Research suggested enacting new policy methods like eliminating the penalties for beneficiaries drawing Social Security out early.

"If workers are forced to take early retirement, then policymakers could consider options to boost their financial resources," it stated. "For example, Social Security’s actuarial adjustment for early and delayed claiming currently over-penalizes early claimants (while rewarding delayed claimants), and could be adjusted to hold lifetime benefits constant."

