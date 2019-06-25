These are the cities where you can make six figures and still struggle financially: study

Despite making a six-figure salary, living in certain cities in the U.S. can make you feel like you are struggling to make ends meet.

A new analysis from MagnifyMoney by Lending Tree used data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Location Affordability Index to determine its findings. MagnifyMoney tallied up the expenses as well as average costs in the areas of transportation, childcare, food and others to determine its rankings. The analysis found a household bringing in six figures doesn’t get far while living in San Jose, Calif.

The analysis found that in seven of the 100 metro areas reviewed, the average couple spends more than $100,000 on just the basics. The top 10 “worst places to make six figures” are San Jose, Calif., Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Calif., Boston, Mass., Bridgeport, Conn., Honolulu, Hawaii, Oxnard, Calif., New York, Worcester, Mass. and Minneapolis, respectively. Those living in San Jose have $1,046 in “unmet expenses each month,” the survey stated. In New York, they have about $65 in monthly disposable income.

Much of the money went to housing, transportation and childcare. Those living in San Jose paid the most in housing ($2,760) per month while those living in Oxnard paid the most in transportation ($1,532).

Meanwhile, MagnifyMoney ranked the best places where you can earn six figures and have money each month to spend. McAllen, Texas, came in first with $1,795 left each month for disposable monthly income. El Paso, Texas, Daytona Beach, Fla., Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla., Memphis, Tenn., Chattanooga, Tenn., Youngstown, Ohio., Knoxville, Tenn., Jackson, Miss. and Toledo, Ohio rounded out the list, respectively.

The report noted seven of the top cities were in “places with no state income tax.” Childcare was also less expensive in these areas.