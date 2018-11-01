With consumer spending on the rise, savvy shoppers are looking for ways to maximize their savings.

While a variety of credit cards offer competitive rewards programs and tantalizing deals, one of the easiest ways to help lesson the impact of increased spending on your budget is to sign up for a credit card that offers cash back.

Since not all cash back deals are the same, consumers have to choose wisely as to which deal maximizes their savings potential. Here are five cards that offer the best deals.

1. Chase Freedom Unlimited:

Chase's Freedom Unlimited card offers 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases, and a $150 credit to your account after spending $500 within three months of receiving the card. With no annual fee and zero percent APR for the first 15 months, this card is a great deal for customers looking to maximize their rewards.

2. Capital One Quicksilver:

The Quicksilver card by Capital One offers near identical rewards, such as 1.5 percent cash back, $150 credit and zero percent APR for 15 months. After the first 15 months, this card could be a slightly better deal than the Chase Freedom Unlimited, though, as it has a lower variable APR.

3. Wells Fargo Cash Wise:

The Wells Fargo Cash Wise card offers customers similar rewards as the Chase Freedom Unlimited Card and the Capital One Quicksilver card, such as 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases. However, this card only offers a zero percent APR for 12 months, and requires $1,000 to be spent in the first three months to get a $200 credit.

4. Fidelity Rewards:

With the Fidelity Rewards card, customers earn unlimited two percent cash back, and receive $100 credit after spending $1,000 within three months. The card also has no annual fee, and Fidelity offers its customers 24/7 customer service.

5. Discover it Cash Back:

The Discover it Cash Back card offers five percent cash back for different purchases each quarter, and one percent cash back on all purchases. With no annual fee and a zero percent APR for the first 14 months, this could be a great card to pair with one of the other cards that offer a higher unlimited cash back.