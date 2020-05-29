Expand / Collapse search
Can you collect unemployment if you get a pay cut? 

Nearly one-third of Americans have experienced a pay cut

By FOXBusiness
Dress for Success virtually helping unemployed women during coronavirus

Those who have had their hours cut because of the economic standstill caused by the coronavirus pandemic may still be eligible for partial unemployment compensation.

Nearly one-third of Americans have experienced a pay cut.

Employees working at a company that has cut their hours as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and related closures could qualify depending on the state’s rules. Employees are typically eligible if your gross weekly income after taxes is less than what your state will offer in weekly benefits.

OVER 2.1 MILLION AMERICANS FILED FOR UNEMPLOYMENT

Nearly one-third of Americans surveyed out of 342 companies have experienced a pay cut as companies cut back due to financial constraints, according to a Bankrate poll from May.

NO CORONAVIRUS PAYCUTS ANNOUNCED FOR THESE POLITICIANS 

Find your state's unemployment benefits resources: Here.