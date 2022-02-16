Expand / Collapse search
How to spot tax refund scams

Finance expert says there are two types of collection scams

Tax season 2022 scams, ‘be on guard’: Finance expert

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" finance expert Dan Roccato explained how to spot tax collection scams for the 2022 season. 

IRS CHIEF WARNS OF ‘ENORMOUS CHALLENGES ’ THIS TAX-FILING SEASON

DAN ROCCATO: And they come out of the woodwork this time of the year, and they get super creative. There's basically two types tax collection scams - you know where you get that phone call, the text, 'you owe money, the IRS. And if you don't pay immediately, we're sending you off to Rikers,' you know. Well, I've gotten those, I think you've gotten those as well. They're scams. The IRS doesn't call you, the IRS doesn't text you. That's just not the part of the game. The other one is a tax verification. You know, give us your personal data so we can verify your information immediately. And by the way, that personal data is your social security number and your bank account number. They are clearly scams, and they've gotten really sophisticated at this, Maria. So you've got to be especially on guard for the next few months as we get through tax season. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Tax scams to watch out for in 2022

