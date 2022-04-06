32% of Americans file their taxes last-minute, survey says: Here's where the most procrastinators live

Nearly one-third of Americans (32%) said they wait until the last minute to file their taxes, according to a survey conducted by title insurance company IPX1031. The top reason for procrastination was because respondents didn't feel a need to rush and that they wouldn't get a refund (also 32%).

Specifically, millennials were the most likely to procrastinate in filing their taxes, according to the survey. Other reasons for putting the task off included it being too complicated (25%), making sure things are correct (20%), it being too time-consuming (11%) and being worried about owing money (7%).

Americans' refund expectations may be too low

The average individual federal tax refund in 2021 totaled $2,815, according to Internal Revenue Service statistics. This marked an increase of $108 from the year prior, but taxpayers responded to IPX1031's survey by saying that they're expecting an average refund this year of just $1,915.

When it comes to generational expectations, though, Gen Z-ers reported having the lowest, saying they expected an average individual refund of $1,237. Next were Baby Boomers, who expected $1,275, then Gen X-ers, at $2,139 and finally millennials at $2,158. How they plan to spend their refund varies, too.

Most survey respondents plan to save the money (37%), others plan to invest it (6%) and few plan to use it on home improvements (3%).

Which state have the most tax-filing procrastinators?

Some states had more procrastinators than others when it comes to filing their taxes, the survey showed, as more states saw an increase in search activity related to the tax filing deadline.

Nevada had the highest number of procrastinators based on Google searches, with 492 searches related to the tax filing deadline per 100,000. Next came Hawaii with 470 searches, followed by Georgia with 468, Alaska with 453 and California with 438 searches.

On the other hand, residents of Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan showed the fewest number of searches with 50, 49 and 48 searches, respectively.

