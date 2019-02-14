5 companies offering up to $10,000 in hiring bonuses right now

With January’s jobs report showing that the U.S. labor market is still vibrant, with the economy adding more jobs than expected, many recruiters are now offering hiring bonuses to lure workers.

Continue Reading Below

Earlier this month, job website Glassdoor complied a list of companies that are currently offering hiring bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

Christus Health, a Catholic, not-for-profit healing ministry center with more than 600 centers, including long-term care facilities, for example, is offering signing bonuses of $6,000 to $10,000, depending on a worker's experience, role and location. The group, according to Glassdoor, is eagering looking to hire nurses and surgical techs.

Auto insurance company GEICO is currently offering $2,000 to Inbound Sales Representatives who earn hourly wages of $15.28 -$15.88 an hour in some states, including New York, Viriginia and Ohio.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

Here are five companies that are giving out hiring bonuses and for what positions, according to Glassdoor.

General Dynamics Information Technology

Bonus Details: Partnering with government, defense, the intelligence community, industry leaders and cutting-edge technology companies, GDIT is eager to recruit top tech & engineering talent. For key roles, they are currently offering up to a $10,000 hiring bonus for qualified successful candidates and up to an $8,000 referral bonus for current employees.

Hiring For: Network Engineer, RF Instructor, Network Administrator, IT Project Manager, Mission Support Operator, Satellite Technician, Storage Administrator, Senior Systems Administrator & more.

Where Hiring: Fayetteville, NC; Arlington, VA; Hurlburt Field, FL; Livermore, CA; Fort Meade, MD & more.

Continuum Behavioral Health

Bonus Details: We currently have a $5000 signing bonus to qualified applicants, to fill an emergent need in the Montgomery County, Maryland and Naperville, Illinois areas. Full and part time opportunities are available, both affording the selected professional exceptional flexibility in scheduling and earning potential. Highly competitive compensation. Our top earning BCBA will make over $120,000 this year! And all of our staff are W2 employees, not 1099 contractors.

Hiring For: BCBA Behavior Analyst/Behavior Consultant

Where Hiring: Naperville, IL; Montgomery County, MD

GEICO

Bonus Details: Currently offering a $2000, GEICO Inbound Sales Representatives earn an hourly wage of $15.28 – $15.88 / hour with the potential of earning up to $5,000 in additional monthly sales incentives. For the roles of Liability Claims Representative and Auto Damage Trainee in Anchorage, AK, GEIOC is offering a $4,000 sign-on bonus.

Hiring For: Inside Sales Representatives, Management Development Program, Liability Claims Representative, Auto Damage Trainee & more.

Where Hiring: Buffalo, NY; Fredericksburg, VA; North Liberty, IA; Anchorage, AK; Cleveland, OH & more.

CHRISTUS Health

Bonus Details: Offering signing bonuses of $6,000 to $10,000 depending on experience, role and location, CHRISTUS Health is eager to hire nurses and surgical techs in a variety of different specialties and locations to support their medical programs.

Hiring For: Surgical Tech, Registered Nurse, Physical Therapist, Post-Op Surgical Medical Nurse, Pediatric Nurse, Emergency Nurse & more.

Where Hiring: Beaumont, TX; Lake Charles, LA; Shreveport, LA; San Antonio, TX; Corpus Christi, TX & more.

Embassy Suites by Hilton

Bonus Details: In San Francisco, successful applicants to Embassy Suites by Hilton are offered a $1,000 signing bonus. Bonuses of $500 and $300 are being offered at Hilton Hotels in Phoenix, Sedona and Overland Park. HR representatives have more details.

Hiring For: Guest Services Agent, Houseperson, Front Desk Supervisor, Housekeeping, Janitor, Weekend Breakfast Cook, Room Attendant & more.

Where Hiring: South San Francisco, CA; Overland Park, KS; Phoenix, AZ; Sedona, AZ & more.