How to get a $15,000 personal loan

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Whether you have a home remodeling project, need extra money for an upcoming move or have another large expense, you may be thinking about taking out a $15,000 loan. A personal loan provides funds now that you can repay over time.

Plenty of lenders offer personal loans of this size but loan interest rates and terms can vary greatly. Comparing multiple lenders will help you find the right loan for your needs.

You can easily compare personal loan rates from various lenders with Credible.

Understand the basics of a personal loan

Knowing what to look for in a personal loan will help you narrow down your options to find the best one for you. Take these factors into consideration when choosing a $15,000 personal loan.

Interest rates

Your loan's interest rate has a huge impact on the total amount you'll end up paying. Qualifying for lower rates can potentially save you hundreds or thousands of dollars in interest charges over the life of the loan. Your credit is often the determining factor in the interest rate you receive. Some lenders allow you to check rates before applying without affecting your credit score.

Monthly payment

Before taking out a personal loan, make sure you can afford to make your monthly payments. The loan amount and repayment terms will determine your monthly payments.

Repayment terms

Repayment terms for personal loans vary, often ranging from one to seven years. In most cases, a shorter loan term means a lower interest rate. Shorter terms usually also mean higher monthly payments.

Fees

It's not uncommon for some lenders to charge fees on personal loans. Origination fees, for example, cover the cost of processing a loan. If you don't make your payment on time, you may also be subject to a late payment fee. Always read your loan's fine print before signing anything.

Total principal

Your total loan amount is your principal. As you make payments, part of your payment goes toward paying the principal, while the remainder goes toward accrued interest.

Total interest

The amount of interest you pay on your loan depends on your interest rate, your loan terms and whether or not you take the entire repayment period to pay off your loan. You can save money by paying ahead on your loan, as long as your lender doesn’t have a prepayment penalty.

Online lenders that offer $15,000 personal loans

Online lenders are convenient for personal loans because you can check rates online, and funding is usually quick. The following 17 lenders are Credible partners and all of them offer $15,000 personal loans.

Avant

Loan amounts: $2,000 to $35,000

$2,000 to $35,000 Loan terms: Two to five years

Two to five years Best for: Fast funding

Axos

Loan amounts: $5,000 to $35,000

$5,000 to $35,000 Loan terms: One to five years

One to five years Best for: Borrowers with excellent credit

Best Egg

Loan amounts: $2,000 to $50,000

$2,000 to $50,000 Loan terms: Two to five years

Two to five years Best for: Borrowers with good credit

Discover

Loan amounts: $2,500 to $35,000

$2,500 to $35,000 Loan terms: Three to seven years

Three to seven years Best for: Longer repayment terms

FreedomPlus

Loan amounts: $7,500 to $50,000

$7,500 to $50,000 Loan terms: Two to five years

Two to five years Best for: Paying off high-interest credit card debt

LendingClub

Loan amounts: $1,000 to $40,000

$1,000 to $40,000 Loan terms: Three or five years

Three or five years Best for: Borrowers with strong credit history

LendingPoint

Loan amounts: $2,000 to $36,500

$2,000 to $36,500 Loan terms: Two to four years

Two to four years Best for: Smaller loan amounts

LightStream

Loan amounts: $5,000 to $100,000

$5,000 to $100,000 Loan terms: Two to seven years (12 for home improvement loans)

Two to seven years (12 for home improvement loans) Best for: Home improvement projects

Marcus

Loan amounts: $3,500 to $40,000

$3,500 to $40,000 Loan terms: Three to six years

Three to six years Best for: Borrowers who want a monthly payment tailored to their budget

OneMain Financial

Loan amounts: $1,500 to $20,000

$1,500 to $20,000 Loan terms: Two to five years

Two to five years Best for: Borrowers with below-average credit

Payoff

Loan amounts: $5,000 to $40,000

$5,000 to $40,000 Loan terms: Two to five years

Two to five years Best for: Borrowers who want to boost their credit score

PenFed

Loan amounts: $600 to $50,000

$600 to $50,000 Loan terms: One to five years

One to five years Best for: Debt consolidation

Prosper

Loan amounts: $2,000 to $40,000

$2,000 to $40,000 Loan terms: Three or five years

Three or five years Best for: Borrowers who want to pay off their loan ahead of schedule

SoFi

Loan amounts: $5,000 to $100,000

$5,000 to $100,000 Loan terms: Two to seven years

Two to seven years Best for: Larger loan amounts

Universal Credit

Loan amounts: $1,000 to $50,000

$1,000 to $50,000 Loan terms: Three to five years

Three to five years Best for: Credit card payoff loans

Upgrade

Loan amounts: $1,000 to $50,000 (minimums vary by state)

$1,000 to $50,000 (minimums vary by state) Loan terms: Two to seven years

Two to seven years Best for: Fast approval

Upstart

Loan amounts: $1,000 to $50,000

$1,000 to $50,000 Loan terms: Three to five years

Three to five years Best for: Borrowers with strong education or work history

Check out Credible to compare personal loan rates and find the right one for you in minutes.

Banks that offer $15,000 personal loans

Many banks also offer personal loans of $15,000, but plenty of banks don't. You can sometimes qualify for loyalty discounts if you already have an account with the bank.

Popular banks that offer $15,000 personal loans include:

American Express

Citibank

HSBC Bank

PNC Bank

Regions Bank

Santander Bank

TD Bank

USAA

U.S. Bank

Wells Fargo

Credit unions that offer $15,000 personal loans

Because credit unions are not-for-profit institutions, most of them pass savings on to members through lower rates and other perks. In most cases, you need to either be a current member or become a member to qualify for a personal loan through a credit union.

Here are some credit unions that offer $15,000 personal loans:

Alliant Credit Union

Connexus Credit Union

Consumers Credit Union

First Tech Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal Credit Union

Suncoast Credit Union

What’s the monthly payment on a $15,000 loan?

The monthly payment on a $15,000 loan depends on your interest rate and repayment terms. You can use a personal loan calculator to estimate your future loan payments.

For example, a three-year loan term for a $15,000 loan at a rate of 6% would equate to a monthly payment of $456 and a total payment of $16,427. Meanwhile, a seven-year loan term with the same interest rate would give you a $219 monthly payment and a total payment of $18,406.

Compare personal loans with Credible to find one that fits your needs.

Getting a $15,000 loan with fair or bad credit

If you have bad or fair credit, you can still qualify for a personal loan through several lenders. These loans typically come with higher rates than those for individuals with good to excellent credit.

Some lenders allow you to apply with a cosigner if you don't qualify on your own or want to land a better interest rate. You can also wait until your credit improves to get a personal loan at a better rate.