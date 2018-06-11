Kim Ann Zimmerman

There is no shortage of business ideas, but so few get off the ground. What separates the long-lasting endeavors from those that have a quick expiration date? BusinessNewsDaily spoke to some experts to get a read on the factors that are common in business ideas that take off.
If you're looking for a new way to position yourself as a respected expert in your field, self publishing may be a worthwhile endeavor.
With just weeks to go, small business owners are feeling the tax crunch. BusinessNewsDaily checked in with tax experts about the outstanding chores that need to be done by the end of February to satisfy Uncle Sam
Do you rely on your teenager to clue you in on the latest technology? Chances are they are on top of the trends, but they aren't necessarily the ones that will help your business. Here's a look at some innovations that you can use to promote your business but may not know about.