Michael “Dr. Woody” Woodward, PhD is an organizational psychologist, CEC certified executive coach, and founder of Human Capital Integrated (HCI). He is author of the Amazon top selling career book The YOU Plan and is currently on faculty at the Institute for Management Studies where he has trained managers from such companies as BOSE, Verizon, and the NBA. Dr. Woody also serves as an advisor to the Ernst & Young (EY) Entrepreneur of the Year and Entrepreneurial Winning Women programs. He is also a thought leader in the IBM Smarter Workforce Futurist program.