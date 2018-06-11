Woody Woodward

Woody Woodward

Michael “Dr. Woody” Woodward, PhD is an organizational psychologist, CEC certified executive coach, and founder of Human Capital Integrated (HCI). He is author of the Amazon top selling career book The YOU Plan and is currently on faculty at the Institute for Management Studies where he has trained managers from such companies as BOSE, Verizon, and the NBA. Dr. Woody also serves as an advisor to the Ernst & Young (EY) Entrepreneur of the Year and Entrepreneurial Winning Women programs. He is also a thought leader in the IBM Smarter Workforce Futurist program.

Latest from Woody Woodward

Creating Certainty in Uncertain Times[overlay type]

Creating Certainty in Uncertain Times

Whether you run a small business or occupy a plush corner office you can’t escape the current economic instability. Here's how to create a plan to pursue your long-term career goals no matter the economic climate. 

Creating Certainty in Uncertain Times[overlay type]

Creating Certainty in Uncertain Times

Whether you run a small business or occupy a plush corner office you can’t escape the current economic instability. Here's how to create a plan to pursue your long-term career goals no matter the economic climate. 