What is the first-time homebuyer tax credit and how does it work?
The new version of the first-time homebuyer tax credit hasn’t passed Congress yet, but there are some tax credits homeowners can take advantage of today.
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy
Terri Williams is a personal finance writer with bylines at Real Simple, The Balance, Investopedia, TIME and more. Terri has an extensive journalism background, which also includes business bylines at The Economist, and legal/tech bylines at The American Bar Association Journal. Additionally, she covers home improvement and product reviews for Architectural Digest, and covers product reviews for Popular Science, Better Homes & Gardens, Tech Radar and more. Terri has a Bachelor’s Degree in English Literature from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
The new version of the first-time homebuyer tax credit hasn’t passed Congress yet, but there are some tax credits homeowners can take advantage of today.