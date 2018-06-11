Suzy Welch is a best-selling author, television commentator, and noted business journalist.Her last book, the New York Times bestseller10-10-10, presents a decision-making strategy for success at work and in parenting, love, and friendship. She is the former editor of theHarvard Business Review, and she spent several years at Bain & Company, the management consulting firm. Mrs. Welch is on the advisory board of the Jack Welch Management Institute, and actively engaged with several non-profit organizations promoting animal rights.
