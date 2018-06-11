Mark Weinberger is the Global Chairman & CEO of EY, a leading global professional services organization that provides assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. With 190,000 people in more than 150 countries, EY is one of the largest professional services organizations in the world.Previous experienceIn addition to his time at EY, Mark has previously served as the Assistant Secretary of the United States Department of the Treasury (Tax Policy) in the George W. Bush Administration. Mark was also appointed by President Clinton to serve on the US Social Security Administration Advisory Board, which advises the President and Congress on all aspects of the Social Security system. Mark has also held other US government positions including Chief of Staff of President Clinton’s 1994 Bipartisan Commission on Entitlement and Tax Reform; Chief Tax and Budget Counsel to US Senator John Danforth (R-Missouri); advisor to the National Commission on Economic Growth and Tax Reform; and Commissioner on the National Commission on Retirement Policy.Mark was co-founder of Washington Counsel, P.C., a Washington DC-based law and legislative advisory firm that merged into EY and now operates as Washington Council EY.Credentials and community activitiesMark is a member of the International Advisory Board of BritishAmerican Business, is a member of The International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), and he is on the Board of Advisors for The American Council for Capital Formation. Mark is also a member of the Washington DC-based Business Roundtable and is chair of the Business Roundtable Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy. He is a member of the International Business Leaders Advisory Council (IBLAC) to the Mayor of Shanghai. He co-chairs the Russia Foreign Investment Advisory Council and plays an active role in the World Economic Forum (WEF), serving as a member of its International Business Council and the Steering Committee of the Global Issue Partnership on International Trade & Investment. Mark is a frequent speaker at WEF and other international events, including the annual China Executive Leadership Programme (CELP) at Cambridge University, and the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia.Mark sits on the Board of Directors for Catalyst, where he chairs the Audit Committee, The Tax Council, and the Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees for Emory University and Case Western Reserve University. Mark holds a B.A. from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, an M.B.A. and J.D. from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio and a Master of Laws in Taxation from Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C.In December 2012 Mark was presented the prestigious Achievement Award by the Anti-Defamation League.