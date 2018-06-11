L. Todd Wood

Looking for Yield and a Play on Oil?
Aggressive investors looking for yield might want to consider Venezuelan dollar denominated bonds. But this is not for the faint of heart.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aggressive investors looking for yield might want to consider Venezuelan dollar denominated bonds. But this is not for the faint of heart.
The conventional wisdom is the ruble’s freefall will continue, with no end in sight. However, when there is blood in the streets, it’s usually a good time to buy.