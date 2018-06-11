John Watson

John S. Watson, 58, is chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Chevron Corporation, a position he has held since 2010.Previously Watson served as vice chairman of the board from 2009 to 2010 and was responsible for business development; mergers and acquisitions; strategic planning; corporate compliance; policy, government and public affairs; procurement; and the Project Resources Company. In 2008, he was elected executive vice president for strategy and development. In 2005, Watson was elected president of Chevron International Exploration and Production Company. In 2000, he led the company’s integration effort following the Chevron-Texaco merger and then became the corporation’s chief financial officer. In 1998, he was elected a vice president of the corporation, with responsibility for strategic planning and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to being elected president of Chevron Canada Limited in 1996, he held financial, analytical and supervisory positions.Watson serves on the board of directors and the executive committee of the American Petroleum Institute. He is a member of the National Petroleum Council, The Business Council, the Business Roundtable, the J.P. Morgan International Council, the American Society of Corporate Executives and the University of California Davis Chancellor’s Board of Advisors.Watson joined Chevron in 1980 as a financial analyst. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from the University of California, Davis, in 1978 and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago in 1980.