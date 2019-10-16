Chad Wilkins serves as an Executive Vice President of Webster Bank and President of HSA Bank where he is responsible for leading the organization and its people toward sustainable growth well into the future. Chad joined HSA Bank in 2014, bringing with him more than 25 years of experience in the banking and health insurance industries.

Chad has a consistent history of achievement in sales leadership, relationship management, product management, P&L leadership, and employee engagement throughout his roles as President of The Wilkins Group, his own consulting practice specializing in healthcare and financial services, Chief Executive Officer of Optum Health Financial Services, and Senior Vice President, Commercial Large Markets at US Bank.

Chad’s background of managing multi-million dollar P&Ls and aggressive growth targets to deliver revenue and profit improvement, his proven ability to create, retain, and lead teams in fast-paced, high stress environments, and his knowledge of financial services and healthcare financial systems and technology position him as a well-rounded business leader equipped to lead HSA Bank, its members, and its employees into the next generation of financial healthcare. Chad earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Lehigh University.