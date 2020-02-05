Latest from Bob Wright
Jack Welch can best be described with this one word, ex-NBC CEO Bob Wright says
Jack Welch's 20 years of leadership resulted in GE’s ascension to the most successful business in the world.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy
Bob Wright is the founder of The Suzanne Wright Foundation. He is the co-founder, Autism Speaks. He is a former Vice Chairman of General Electric and Chief Executive Officer of NBC and NBC Universal.
Jack Welch's 20 years of leadership resulted in GE’s ascension to the most successful business in the world.