Maja Tarateta

The Cloud Knows Which Employees Want to Quit

The Cloud Knows Which Employees Want to Quit

Imagine a future where data can predict which employees are flight risks, and which of those are worth trying to keep – and your 'auto assistant' then schedules an appointment with them and marks your calendar? It’s not that far off, according to ADP’s CIO/CTO.

Can You Work With No Internet?

Can You Work With No Internet?

Like magic, mobile databases allow apps to perform both online and offline, in any environment, Internet connection or not, based on the way data is stored, accessed and processed in the Cloud.