Maja Tarateta

The Cloud and Mobile Revolution: What’s Next?
What has the Cloud done for you lately? Most likely, more than you realize.
Imagine a future where data can predict which employees are flight risks, and which of those are worth trying to keep – and your 'auto assistant' then schedules an appointment with them and marks your calendar? It’s not that far off, according to ADP’s CIO/CTO.
Like magic, mobile databases allow apps to perform both online and offline, in any environment, Internet connection or not, based on the way data is stored, accessed and processed in the Cloud.
In the age of the Cloud, who has time to boot up an old console? Cloud gaming, sometimes called gaming on demand, is similar to what Netflix has done in streaming movies or Pandora has done in streaming music.
With the Watson Health Cloud, IBM is building an ever-growing Cloud-based repository of health-related data with the goal of improving population health.
Police departments across the country are tapping Cloud-based software to predict where and when a crime is likely to occur. But some civil rights organizations argue the technology is a threat to communities.
With help from the Cloud, lifesaving donor kidney exchanges are becoming more efficient and more secure.
Computer software company Adobe is using Cloud data to predict what the top-selling toys will be this holiday season.
In the global fight to eradicate HIV/AIDS, one fundraising organization is harnessing the Cloud.
The Cloud is challenging traditional telephony even further— changing the way businesses, their employees and even consumers make and receive phone calls.