Teresa Sheffield

Mother-Daughter Bonding Turned Business Venture
The Loopy Ewe founder Sheri Berger just wanted to help her 13-year-old daughter find a hobby...but the search turned into something so much more.
Today’s Salute to American Success goes to Harvey Ricard, owner of the Connecticut Stage Company -- a costume and theatre production shop in business for more than 25 years.
Today’s American Success goes to JoAnn Tilghman, founder and president of Granny Jo Products -- a small business that adds a little bling to senior citizens’ golden years.
Today's Salute to American Success goes to Dave Katz, owner of Meriden, Conn.-based Katz Gloves. Katz breaks in baseball gloves for a living. That’s right – breaks in baseball gloves – for a living.
Today’s American Success Salute goes to Tanisha Akinloye, the founder and CEO of Trumbull, Conn.-based Empowering Through Beauty – a nonprofit that provides free makeovers and beauty services to help homeless, battered, and low-income women know their inner and outer beauty.
Today’s Salute to American Success goes to a founder of a growing roofing business that’s enjoying being on top!
Today’s American Success Salute goes to an entrepreneurial teen -- a millennial -- who doesn’t plan on coasting through life.
Today’s Salute to American Success goes to a mom who created an organic-baby product business – called Zoë b Organic -- that’s making green from being green.
Today’s Salute to American Success goes to a man who pulled himself out of poverty to create a multi-million-dollar hair-care products empire, and has proven he can more than cut it in the business world.