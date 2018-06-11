Susan Solovic

How You Can Help Fix the Economy
Sage Listens RV Relay is touring the country to teach consumers how important it is to shop and buy services from local businesses.
If we admit to ourselves that the last week is going to be low key, we can find projects and activities that fit well into that environment.
Entrepreneurs are often eternal optimists, which is good, but it can mean not seeing the blaring red flags. An advisory board is a cost-effective solution.
We’re in the throes of tax season, and IRS- and tax-related scams are going into overdrive.
While many may complain about this recovery, at least small businesses seem to be holding on to the lessons it taught us.
The bottom line is you never know when a disaster may strike your small business and once it does, it’s too late for proper planning. Here are seven simple steps to keep your small company safe from any-sized storm.
If only there were a way for small businesses to benefit from a little bit of this SuperBowl madness. Well, there is.
Gun law is an issue that some mom-and-pops need to consider.
How would you use a Shark-Tank investment to grow your business? Here are tips for attracting a 'shark.'
If there’s one practical lesson that jury duty teaches small business owners, it’s the need to be proactive in delegating and preparing for the day you will not be around. And it doesn’t have to be a total time waste, here’s why.