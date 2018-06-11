Seana Smith

Seana Smith

Latest from Seana Smith

Rent the Runway: A Retail Revolution[overlay type]

Rent the Runway: A Retail Revolution

Rent the Runway is revolutionizing the fashion industry, making runway clothing a reality for mass consumers. The concept is simple; it allows women to rent luxury dresses, accessories and handbags at a fraction of the cost for a few days at a time.

Ebola Fears Cost NYC Businesses $70K, and Counting[overlay type]

Ebola Fears Cost NYC Businesses $70K, and Counting

New York City, the most densely populated city in the United States with 8.4 million residents, saw its first diagnosis of Ebola this month.  Last week, Dr. Craig Spencer, who recently returned from Guinea, tested positive for the disease. Beyond the health impact, local businesses say they are also taking a hit.

How Much Is Super Bowl XLIX Worth to Arizona?[overlay type]

How Much Is Super Bowl XLIX Worth to Arizona?

Phoenix welcomes football fans from across the country to its city this weekend for Super Bowl XLIX. The showdown between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks is expected to attract 100,000 visitors to the region—but will the big game give the host city a financial boost?