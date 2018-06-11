Ryan Serhant has garnered an excellent reputation and counts some of the world’s most influential people as clients. Building that reputation through hard work, client advocacy, and innovative thinking, Ryan sets his expectations high. His friendly demeanor and unwavering dedication to clients is one of the keys to his success. In fact, Serhant believes that anyone can achieve success in real estate by building a brand that is appealing, personality driven, unique and strategic.Serhant’s tireless work ethic paid off and he was quickly promoted to Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Nest Seekers International. In less than five years, he had sold nearly one billion dollars in real estate and was ranked as one of the top 20 real estate brokers out of 28,000 in New York City by The Real Deal Magazine.Serhant’s motto, “Expansion. Always, in all ways.” is fitting in that his real estate team has grown to include eight seasoned agents, allowing him to service clients all over the world, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Handling sales and leasing for individuals and developers, The Serhant Team is a dynamic group of only the most competent and qualified brokers.Serhant’s extraordinary success brought him back to television when he was least expecting it. Producers of a real estate television series cast him in a starring role. The series, Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York, is currently airing its second season and is a huge ratings success both domestic and internationally.His television career has expanded to include appearances on 20/20, CNN, CNBC, The Today Show, The Insider, and Bloomberg TV, among others. Serhant is frequently quoted in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Wall Street Journal China, Boston Herald, New York Post, and New York Daily News. If that weren’t enough, Serhant and producing partner Darren Bettencourt created “Ryan’s Realty Byte” a real estate web series that was picked up by Spin Media’s successful entertainment news site Celebuzz.com, a platform with 40 Million page views per month. Serhant Executive Produces the popular series which has become the most popular on the Spin Media platform.Ryan Serhant graduated from Hamilton College in 2006 with degrees in English Literature, and Theatre. After College, he moved to New York City for a starring role on the iconic soap opera As the World Turns. Serhant takes pride in his accomplishments and his success has allowed him to help others. He supports several non-profit organizations including Share Our Strength, Habitat for Humanity, The Human Rights Campaign, and Charity Water.